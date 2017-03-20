Moncton-area firefighters, RCMP to face off in support of #BeccaToldMeTo

The Greater Moncton Professional Fire Departments (GMPFD) – made up of Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview crews – and the Codiac Regional RCMP are set to hit the ice on Friday for their first charity hockey game with proceeds going towards the #BeccaToldMeTo campaign.

READ MORE: #BeccaToldMeTo teen visits N.B. blood clinic after viral campaign inspires donations

The “Battle of the Badges” game is set to take place at the Superior Propane Centre in Moncton with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m.

#BeccaToldMeTo started in December after Riverview, N.B., teen Becca Schofield, 17 – who has been battling brain cancer for about two years – decided she wanted to fulfill things on her bucket list after she was told she was terminal. One of the items on her list was to ask people to perform random acts of kindness in her honour and then post them on social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo. The campaign has since gone viral, with people performing kind acts from as far away as Australia.

Sgt. Daniel Landry with Codiac RCMP said the campaign is what prompted the game.

“The BeccaToldMeTo movement has been inspirational to all of us including the community,” Landry said. “So the fire department approached us about doing this. It was a no-brainer for us to get involved in the movement.”

According to a release by the Moncton Firefighters Association, the proceeds from the game will be put towards the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride as per Schofield’s wishes. Admission is by donation at the door for general admission.

READ MORE: NB teen creator of #BeccaToldMeTo honoured by provincial legislature

Schofield and her family will be guests of honour at the game, alongside fire and police representatives and Moncton Centre MLA Chris Collins who is representing the Cancer ride.