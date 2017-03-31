BeccaToldMeTo creator stepping out of spotlight to spend time with family

Becca Schofield, the Riverview, N.B. teen whose kindness movement has gone global, is stepping out of the pubic spotlight for a while to spend time with her family.

Becca launched a kindness movement using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo just before Christmas. Since then, the teen – who has been battling terminal brain cancer – has made many public appearances and has become known around the globe.

In a message to Global News, Becca’s mother, Anne Schofield, said the experience has been an amazing journey for the family and she said that Becca never dreamed she’d become such a celebrity.

“All that has been done for Becca and in Becca’s name over the last three months has brought her a lot of joy and us – as her parents – a lot of pride. We will be forever grateful.”

She said that Becca, who tires easily due to her illness, had to be treated in hospital this week for nausea.

Given Becca’s diagnosis, the family has decided to scale back their public appearance in order to spend precious time together as a family.

Anne said Becca will honour the commitment to public appearances that she has already made and encourages people to continue to using #BeccaToldMeTo and keep the kindness movement going.

