May the Fourth: Canadian political parties trolling with ‘Star Wars’ quotes

On May the Fourth, Canadian political parties’ insults are going galactic.

Star Wars day is usually a chance for fans to celebrate the movie phenomenon, but the Liberals and the Conservatives have co-opted the day to sling insults around.

The Tories started the day off with a tweet regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on ethics investigations.

“Any Questions that the ethics commissioner has and that Canadians have, we’re happy to engage with,” a gif with Trudeau’s picture reads – before switching to a picture of K-2SO from the most recent Star Wars movie, Rogue One.

“I find that answer vague and unconvincing,” the quote from the robot, who’s known for his sarcasm, reads.

The Tories have hammered Trudeau for his response to questions over the ethics investigations into his vacation on the Aga Khan’s private island over Christmas.

His response has remained the same, with little variation for months. The boilerplate phrase even turned up when MP Chris Warkentin went through official parliamentary channels to ask the Prime Minister when he had met with the ethics commissioner.

“The Prime Minister is happy to engage with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner and answer any questions she may have,” the answer to the order paper read.

For their part, the Liberals went after the candidates in the CPC leadership race.

“Stephen Harper’s apprentices? These are not the leaders you are looking for,” the tweet from the Liberal Party of Canada read.

The video accompanying the tweet offers a lengthy, and opinionated description of the race.

The NDP and the Green Party also joined in but were much less partisan in their celebrations.

Anyone telling you who to vote for has their own reason for doing so. Vote for what YOU believe. And #MayTheFourthBeWithYou. Always. pic.twitter.com/c7jtbXx4pw — Green Party Canada (@CanadianGreens) May 4, 2017

Transport Canada also got in on the fun, recalling a fan favourite, the All-Terrain Armoured Transport (AT-AT), a vehicle used by the Empire in the Star Wars movies that walk on four legs.

“On certain All-Terrain Armoured Transport (AT-AT) walkers used by imperial ground forces, the central hydraulic system could fail in extreme cold temperatures, such as on planet Hoth or in Northern Canada,” the recall reads on the government website.

It continues listing the faults of the AT-AT before explaining the joke.

“Correction: Under development. #Maythe4th”

Trudeau, who is an avid fan, also took to Twitter to show off his Star Wars fervor wearing themed socks of everyone’s favourite droids.

It’s not the first time he’s shown off his fandom; on Oct. 2015, he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau dressed up like Han Solo and Princess Leia respectively.