The Force is strong with Canada: Happy ‘Star Wars’ Day!

The Force is strong in this country.

From coast to coast we’re a nation of Star Wars fans, whether we’re more in tune with the dark side or we foster lifelong dreams of becoming a Jedi. Google Canada has shared a collection of infographics with Global News, showcasing Canadians’ search habits when it comes to the sci-fi/fantasy franchise.

In honour of May the 4th (as in “May the Force be with you,” known informally as Star Wars Day), put your blaster or lightsabre in its holster for a moment and check out where Canucks are most into Star Wars (Thunder Bay, Ont.) and which province or territory is most aligned with the Empire.

Yes, it looks like Ontarians lead the pack when it comes to searching for Star Wars (at least in the last five years).

Despite all of the new characters and Jedis Star Wars audiences have encountered, Canadian fans still flock to Yoda. He is all-knowing, after all.

As is typical for most “big” events, Star Wars searches peak in Canada right around the movie premiere dates.

Anticipation is high for the next instalment in the franchise: Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi, which is set for release in December 2017. Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia)’s passing, and her appearance in this next film, have only heightened excitement for the movie.

The standout here has to be No. 5, the Naboo Starfighter. Who knew that Canadians were interested in this specific aircraft? Also who would have thought that the Millennium Falcon would take top spot here.

Really, the ultimate villain of Star Wars is Darth Vader, and he probably always will be. Canadians know this.

We’re not sure what’s been going on in the Yukon over the past six months, but it was the only Canadian province or territory to go with the dark side and search most for Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Another notable callout is the unpredictable searching for Jar Jar Binks by the folks in Prince Edward Island.

Happy Star Wars Day!

(All infographics courtesy of Google Canada)