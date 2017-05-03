Nurses for Nurse: Health-care workers support their favourite Edmonton Oiler

As NHL playoff fever continues to sweep the city, a group of health-care professionals is getting in on the fun.

“We thought we’d band together and have a little fun with a play on words,” said Liane Manz, a nurse and patient care manager at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Manz and a few of her fellow nurses have been wearing Darnell Nurse jerseys and T-shirts to work. While a clever double entendre, they say No. 25 is also their favourite player on the Edmonton Oilers.

“We’ve really enjoyed the play of Darnell Nurse this year,” Manz said. “He’s a good physical presence on the team and he’s stepping up, taking care of business just like nurses should do.

“He just gets in there and gets down and that’s what nurses really do,” Stacey Middleton added.

“It absolutely lightens the mood. You just see the smile on people’s faces and there’s this instant camaraderie between the patients and the nurses when they see the jersey.”

The Oilers are back in action Wednesday night in Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place. The Oilers are looking to secure a 3-1 series lead over the Ducks heading back to Anaheim for Game 5 on Friday night.