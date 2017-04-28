Edmonton dentist can make Oilers’ logo a permanent part of your smile

With Edmonton Oilers playoff fever hitting an all-time high, one local dentist is offering another way for fans to show their loyalty to their team. But it’s only for the true, diehard Oilers fans.

Dr. Alex Pavlenko of Sana Dental is offering his patients a custom-made dental crown, complete with an Edmonton Oilers logo.

“The Oilers crown isn’t for fans who just got on the playoffs bandwagon,” Pavlenko said, adding he will not put a crown on a perfectly healthy tooth. “This crown will be part of their smile until they need a new crown in 10 to 15 years, or until they have their dentist grind the logo off of the crown.”

“Anyone can go out and buy a jersey or a flag but it takes the ultimate Oilers fan to have the logo be a permanent part of their smile.”

This is just one of the ways Edmonton businesses have been getting into the playoff spirit. Local bakeries are offering custom-made Oilers treats, and people around the city have decked out their cars – and themselves – in Oilers gear to show their love of the team.

