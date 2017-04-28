‘Let’s Go Oilers’ sign lights up downtown Edmonton building

A nine-storey building on Jasper Avenue will be sporting a new look during Edmonton’s playoff run: a “Let’s Go Oilers” light projection.

The message will light up the side of the Jasper OnEleven building at 11020 Jasper Avenue throughout the Oilers’ playoff run.

It will be visible to anyone headed west along Jasper Avenue towards 111 Street. It can also be seen from the intersection of 109 Street and Jasper Avenue.

The light-up sign was set up by the Edmonton Economic Development Corp. with the support of Canterra Suites Hotel and Vertica Residents.

Fans are encouraged to share photos of the projection on social media using the hashtags #OrangeCrush and #yegdt.