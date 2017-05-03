3 Vancouver police cruisers damaged in crash
The Vancouver Police Department is still investigating this morning after a multi-vehicle crash damaged three of its vehicles Tuesday night.
The crash happened at East 6th Avenue and Clark Street and tied up traffic for the evening commute.
A number of other vehicles were also damaged but police have not revealed at this time how the crash happened.
The road is now clear and an investigation is underway. More details are expected to be released this morning.
