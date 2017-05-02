Family identifies victim in Tuxedo suspicious death

Family members have identified the victim in a suspicious death in northeast Calgary as 44-year-old Tim Voytilla.

On Tuesday, Voytilla’s family told Global News he died as a result of a shooting.

“I was crushed, words can’t explain, I’ve cried so many tears I honestly can’t even cry anymore,” Trent Voytilla, Tim’s son, said.

On Monday, police said an injured man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on Sunday. He died a short time later.

A four-block radius around the suspected scene at 28 Avenue and 1 Street N.E. was cordoned off on Monday while investigators searched for evidence.

Now, Voytilla’s family is trying to come to terms with the fact he’s gone.

“He’s never gonna watch our grandkids or watch us get married. He’s gone and he was doing so good,” Jessica Voytilla, Tim’s daughter, said.

Police are expected to release more information once an autopsy has been completed.