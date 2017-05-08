Nova Scotia Election: Tracking party promises on health care

EDITOR’S NOTE: Throughout the 2017 election Global News is tracking the promises each party makes on education, health care, infrastructure, transparency, budgets, diversity, and more. The stories will be updated as parties roll out their promises.

Health care has become one of the most prominent issues on this election’s campaign trail. The promises have been wide ranging and diver, with promises of an improved mental health care system a highlight.

The Liberals big election promise during the 2013 election was to provide every family in the province with a doctor. During their mandate that did not happen and during this campaign no one has tried to make a similar promise.

The focus of this campaign has shifted to health infrastructure. An issue for all parties has been the redevelopment or replacement of Halifax’s aging Victoria General hospital.

READ MORE: All of our election coverage

Victoria General Hospital

Liberal

Has not released the complete cost for the hospital’s redevelopment

A public-private partnership model is a possibility

Progressive Conservative

Part of Jamie Baillie’s proposed $2 billion infrastructure plan would include a new Victoria General hospital

Baillie says he expects half of the $2 billion to come from Ottawa

NDP

Have said they will not use a public-private partnership funding model for the Victoria General hospital

Health System

Liberal

Will roll out a $116.7-million package to establish more collaborative care clinics and recruit more doctors. $78 million will go towards expanding and creating 70 collaborative care teams.

McNeil said doctors will not be forced into collaborative care teams if they still want to work solo.

$15 million will roll out over three years for construction and renovations of collaborative care clinics.

$11.7 million will create 10 new spaces in the family medicine residency program and $12 million will go towards tuition relief.

More than $31 million over four years to help Nova Scotians with disabilities live successfully in their communities

An investment of $14.7 million would allow government to create and maintain small options homes, which would allow up to 32 people to live in community-based settings.

$1.5 million over three years to expand Independent Living Support

$3 million over four years to expand the Flex Independent Program

$750,000 over three years to expand Respite Care Options.

Progressive Conservative

Leader Jamie Baillie has promised that if his party were to form government, they would spend $19.5 million over four years to address the shortage of family doctors and specialists in Nova Scotia

Much of the money would be spent in the first year

The PCs would also add $6 million to the tuition relief program to keep new family doctors in Nova Scotia. And recognize the credentials for Nova Scotians who study medicine abroad

NDP

The party will spend $120 million over four years to build new primary care clinics and to hire more doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners

Work collaboratively with family doctors to determine what resources are needed in various communities

Significantly increase the medical help needed by people who are still without a physician (Did not commit to a number)

Will implement all recommendations in the Nova Scotia General Employees Union’s Code Critical report

Reverse cuts made by the Liberal government to nursing homes

Read More: Incumbent Andrew Younger withdraws from Dartmouth East election

Mental health care

Liberal

The Liberals have promised that with a new mandate they will commit $34 million over four years to improve access to mental-health services across the province. They’ve promised 51 mental health clinicians will be hired through an expansion of the SchoolPlus program.

Creation of a central intake system to ensure patients get the care they need

Among other initiatives is $2 million in funding over two years to pilot four youth health centres in Nova Scotia sch

Progressive Conservative

Have promised to invest $39.7 million in the mental health system

Providing all students with access to in-school mental health services.

Establishing Mental Health Crisis Response Centres to divert people undergoing a mental health crisis from Emergency Rooms to a facility, staffed by trained mental health professionals, to receive appropriate and informed treatment.

Creation of a Mental Health and Wellness Institute in concert with a Nova Scotia university and attract mental health experts.

A $250 direct tax rebate for Nova Scotians who, through a medical diagnosis and treatment plan, rely on a psychiatric service dog.

NDP