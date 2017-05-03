Nova Scotia Election: Tracking party promises on diversity

EDITORS NOTE: Throughout the 2017 election Global News will track the promises each party makes on education, health care, infrastructure, transparency, budgets, and more. The stories will be updated as parties roll out their promises.

Diversity among party candidates became an issue on the first full day of the campaign.

The NDP lead the pack on gender parity fielding 23 women out of a possible 51. The Progressive Conservatives are second with 17 women and the Liberals’ slate has 12 women on it.

The Grits though lead the way on racial diversity, fielding seven candidates who are minorities. The NDP have five candidates who are racial minorities and the Tories have one minority candidate.

Increasing the per vote subsidy for women and minority candidates

The Progressive Conservatives said on May 2 that if they form government the per vote funding parties receive based on their last election result will be 1.5 times higher for votes cast for women, African Nova Scotians and Indigenous candidates. Leader Jamie Baillie said the subsidy would end once the legislature reflects Nova Scotians. “This is one of the most progressive things a Progressive Conservative party can do,” he said.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said his part’s record on diversity shows a financial incentive isn’t needed.

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil said “it’s not something that I’m running on today.” But he told reporters its something he would look at.

Gender parity in cabinet