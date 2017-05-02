3 men charged after cocaine lab uncovered in SE Calgary: ALERT
Police say three people are facing charges after a cocaine lab was uncovered in southeast Calgary earlier this month.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said two homes, one in the community of Lynwood and another in Harvest Hills, were searched on April 12.
ALERT alleges the Lynwood home was being used to process cocaine into crack cocaine.
Police said roughly $20,000 worth of drugs was seized from both homes.
Other Items seized include:
- Two handguns with ammunition
- One sawed-off, double-barrel shotgun
- 131 grams of cocaine
- 34 grams of crack cocaine
- $5,725 cash
“Removing three firearms from the criminal element is considerable for public safety,” ALERT Calgary Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy said in a news release.
Both Hieu Nguyen, 33, and Danny Chui, 36, are facing several charges including possession for the purposes of trafficking.
Samoun Svay, 35, is facing seven firearm-related charges.
McCurdy alleges the men were involved in running a “very active drug line and crack cocaine distribution.”
