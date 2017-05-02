Gas-station homicide victim stabbed in the neck: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have released the name of the man who died after being found covered in blood at a mountain-area gas station.

Homicide detectives say Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, was found at the Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway early Friday morning with a stab wound to his neck.

He died in hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the Mississauga man was not known to police.

Police have seized the video surveillance recording from the gas station and say the car Qasim-Rushid was driving is registered to a relative.

Detectives are still trying to find out why he was in Hamilton.

Police say there is no immediate concern for public safety at this time.