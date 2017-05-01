WATCH LIVE: Police give update Winnipeg skywalk shooting at 2 p.m. CT

WINNIPEG — Police are on scene in downtown Winnipeg after a man was shot in the skywalk and rushed to hospital.

The shooting happened after 12 p.m. Monday, near the Subway on 266 Graham Avenue — the walkway that connects people to the Millennium Library.

Paramedics could be seen wheeling one man to hospital in an ambulance.

No word on any other injuries or arrests.

Police will be giving updates on the shooting at 2 p.m. CT, which will be live streamed on this page and our Facebook page.