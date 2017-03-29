Police respond to shooting, stabbing in downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Police responded to a shooting and stabbing only blocks apart from each other on Wednesday afternoon.

Police first received reports of a shooting near Cumberland Avenue and Spence Street at approximately 3 p.m. One person was brought to hospital.

The second incident, a stabbing, happened at Cumberland Avenue and Edmonton Street only 30 minutes later. One person was brought to hospital.

Police would not comment on the condition of either of the victims or if any suspects were in custody. The incidents are not believed to be connected.

The investigation is ongoing.