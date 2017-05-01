Politics
May 1, 2017 11:00 am

Nova Scotia election heats up as parties make infrastructure pitches

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, right, walks toward Government House with his daughter Colleen, left, and wife Andre to ask the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the House in order to call a provincial election in Halifax on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Nova Scotia’s Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are making their pitches on infrastructure spending today.

Tory Jamie Baillie promised a $2-billion Rebuild Nova Scotia Fund – with half the money coming from Ottawa – that would build roads and other infrastructure.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, meanwhile, announced an extra $60 million a year in infrastructure spending.

McNeil says the Liberals would spend $50 million on new schools and improvements to main streets, and an extra $10 million to improve the province’s gravel roads.

Baillie says the Tories would not go into deficit for their fund, which would twin “Nova Scotia’s most dangerous highways,” build a new Victoria General hospital and bring high-speed internet to rural areas.

He says the fund would create thousands of jobs.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

