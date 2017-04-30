Arrest made over possible violent hate crime in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a Qualicum Beach man over a possible hate crime that occurred Thursday.

Police said 28-year-old Gabriel Stephen Nelson was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and robbery after a man was allegedly held and beaten in a downtown Nanaimo hotel on Thursday morning.

The victim, who was a businessman visiting Nanaimo, met another man at a “licensed premise” and both left together to a hotel room, according to RCMP.

While in the hotel room, the victim alleges he was assaulted, tied up, threatened and had some of his property stolen.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said Nelson was arrested without incident near the Terminal Park Mall.

“Our investigation is continuing and will include looking at what may have motivated this assault,” said Cpl. Jon Stuart.

A hate crime has not been ruled out.

According to the criminal code, if a victim is targeted as a result of them belonging to an identifiable group based on factors like religion, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation, sex, age, mental or physical disability, race, colour, language or any other similar factor and the offence meets the elements of a criminal offense, then it may be considered a hate crime.