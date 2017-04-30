Canada
Stephen McNeil: N.S. Liberal leader looks for second straight majority

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil fields a question at the start of the spring session of the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

The Liberals called a provincial election for Nova Scotia on May 30. Here is a quick look at the man hoping to lead the Liberal Party to victory.

Name: Stephen McNeil

Party: Liberal

Age: 52

Hometown: Upper Granville, N.S.

Job before politics: Operated appliance repair business in Bridgetown, N.S., for 15 years.

Leadership history: Chosen leader in 2007; won his district in 2003 and 2006.

Notable moment: In 2013 election, he brought the Liberals back to power after 14 years, returning the party to its glory years of the 1990s by winning 33 seats in the 51-seat legislature.

Spotted in his office: A photograph of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy, though McNeil says he is a bigger fan of Bobby Kennedy.

Quote: “I’m proud of the work we’ve done, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions. I think Nova Scotians have respected that.”

