Stephen McNeil: N.S. Liberal leader looks for second straight majority
The Liberals called a provincial election for Nova Scotia on May 30. Here is a quick look at the man hoping to lead the Liberal Party to victory.
Name: Stephen McNeil
Party: Liberal
Age: 52
Hometown: Upper Granville, N.S.
Job before politics: Operated appliance repair business in Bridgetown, N.S., for 15 years.
Leadership history: Chosen leader in 2007; won his district in 2003 and 2006.
Notable moment: In 2013 election, he brought the Liberals back to power after 14 years, returning the party to its glory years of the 1990s by winning 33 seats in the 51-seat legislature.
Spotted in his office: A photograph of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy, though McNeil says he is a bigger fan of Bobby Kennedy.
Quote: “I’m proud of the work we’ve done, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions. I think Nova Scotians have respected that.”
