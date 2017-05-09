Kyley Harris resigns from NS Liberal campaign

The Director of Communications for the Liberal’s central campaign in Nova Scotia has stepped down.

The Liberals confirmed Tuesday morning that Kyley Harris had resigned from his position.

“This morning, Kyley Harris voluntarily offered to step away from the campaign. The Liberal Party of Nova Scotia accepted and Mr. Harris is no longer working on the Liberal campaign,” said Michael Mercer, campaign director in an emailed statement.

The resignation comes a day after Liberal candidate Matthew MacKnight was booted from the ballot in Pictou East — after Global News inquired about an offensive tweet posted under his account on Twitter.

Harris, a former spokesperson for the premier, was given a conditional discharge in May 2015 on an assault charge.

At the time, the court heard that Harris struck a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014.

In Harris’ resignation letter, he said “While I can readily accept that I continue to be punished for my actions on that night in 2014, I will not allow my colleagues, this organization or its leader Stephen McNeil to bear that burden any longer.”

Last week, federal Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose posted on social media that the re-hiring sends a “terrible message,” and that Liberal leaders “need to walk the talk on violence against women.”

Read the full resignation letter from Kyley Harris below:

— With files from The Canadian Press