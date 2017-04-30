Police investigating after injured man found in Dartmouth
Halifax police were on the scene in Dartmouth Sunday morning, after a man was found injured in the area of Joffree Street.
A heavy police presence was seen outside an apartment on Lakefront Road. Police said they believe the apartment is connected to the injured man.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the origin of which is unknown.
The investigation is continuing.
