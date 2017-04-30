Global Calgary presented with RTDNA award for coverage of Taliyah Marsman disappearance

Global News Calgary was honoured with the Charlie Edwards Award — Spot News at the RTDNA Prairie Regional Awards Saturday night for its coverage of the disappearance of five-year-old Taliyah Marsman.

When the Amber Alert was issued to find Marsman, Calgarians knew the situation was urgent, as her mother had been found dead.

Global covered the story on all platforms from the moment the Amber Alert was issued to the grim day Taliyah’s body was found in a rural area east of Calgary. Team coverage was provided around the clock on each platform to ensure our viewers were up to date on the various developments.

Global delivered a series of exclusive interviews with Taliyah’s father, along with her mother’s parents. Reporter Nancy Hixt maintains a strong relationship with family members as they wait for the trial of the suspect to begin.

A selection of five of our most-viewed online stories had a total of 2,304,880 page views, Facebook reach of 15,303,233, Twitter reach of 3,188,192.

Global Calgary was nominated for a total of 11 RTDNA awards this year.

In addition to RTDNA award, Global Calgary’s veteran news anchor Gord Gillies was honoured with an RTDNA Canada lifetime achievement award for his long-standing service to the industry.