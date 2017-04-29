Crime
April 29, 2017
Updated: April 29, 2017 8:55 pm

Regina police investigating man’s death

Regina police are investigating after a man was found dead in a residential area.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man in the 700-block of Garnet Street just after 5:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

When police arrived, a man was found dead.

No other details are being released at the moment, but police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

 

