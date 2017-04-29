Regina police investigating man’s death

Regina police are investigating after a man was found dead in a residential area.
Officers were called to a report of an injured man in the 700-block of Garnet Street just after 5:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.
When police arrived, a man was found dead.
No other details are being released at the moment, but police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.