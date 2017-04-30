Group plans to cleanup Fred Heal canoe launch and others

Recent provincial budget cuts have forced the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) to close three different access points to the South Saskatchewan River but that didn’t sit well with a group of locals. So they took it upon themselves to clean up their beloved beaches.

“There’s only five guys here and we’ve made a huge difference already and it’s just one day,” cleanup organizer Michael Smith said at the Fred Heal canoe launch on Saturday.

“I’ve been paddling here and launching from this site for 10 years – through the entire summer – at least twice a week. I’ve never seen it this bad, I’ve never seen pallet fires where there’s hundreds of nails left.”

The MVA is grappling with the most difficult provincial budget in nearly four decades after losing $409,000 in funding. To manage the loss, the MVA decided to close access to Paradise Beach and the Fred Heal and Poplar Bluffs canoe launches, among other things.

“Regardless of any budget cuts, it’s going to fall on the shoulders of the people who are responsible and use the sites,” Smith said.

“It’s up to us to maintain it.”

There’s almost 130 members on Smith’s Facebook group: Fred Heal Canoe, Kayak and SUP launch users. Brad Wilkinson is one and he’s even made a sieve out of old satellite wire and an antique table.

The group is also using large magnets on wheels to retrieve nails from the sand left from pallet fires.

“I got calls that there were some pallet fires and nails all over the beach. I got a little concerned because I’m out here in bare feet running around,” Wilkinson said.

“There are kids and dogs out here. People are all over the place.”

Wilkinson and Smith aren’t sure exactly how the access points will be closed off in the future and worry they’ll be ticketed for parking close. But until then, they’re determined to keep each one accessible to all who wish to enjoy the river.