Corman Park concerned over access point closures to favourite summer hotspots

Officials with Corman Park say they’re worried they’re about to have a massive headache on their hands after the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) announced it would be closing three different access points to the river.

The public will no longer be allowed to use the parking lots to Paradise Beach, Poplar Bluffs and the Fred Heal canoe launches after the board said it faced $409,000 in funding cuts from the provincial government and along with it some difficult decisions.

“I think we all recognize these areas are still going to be used,” Judy Harwood, reeve for the rural municipality of Corman Park, said.

On a hot summer’s day, Harwood said there can be up to 1,500 people at Paradise Beach and doesn’t blame what appears to be mostly city dwellers from wanting to soak up the sun and scenery – the problem is where they’ll park in the months to come.

“If they park on the roads, we have a bylaw that they’re not supposed to and they could be ticketed.”

Paramount to the parking problem for Corman Park officials, is the safety of those seeking the great outdoors.

Harwood expressed concerns about how hundreds of vehicles potentially parked along roadways could complicate matters if there was ever an emergency.

“You’ve got to have accessibility and if you’ve got these areas blocked – if there was very a stressful situation with somebody in the water how do you get an ambulance through or police or for that matter a fire truck.”

There are now plans to set up a meeting with MVA and other stakeholders in order to try and keep access points open. According to Harwood, as soon as schedules align there will be a sit down and hopefully very soon.