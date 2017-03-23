Meewasin Valley Authority funding cut by $409K in Saskatchewan budget

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) has taken a funding hit in the 2017-18 Saskatchewan budget.

The provincial government has reduced funding to the organization by $409,000.

That’s almost half of what the MVA received last year.

It’s not the first time the organization has seen a cut.

Last year, five urban parks in the province lost funding totaling $540,000.

The cuts forced the MVA to close its interpretive centre.

The government also announced it will be changing legislation to eliminate the requirement that the University of Saskatchewan’s 30 per cent funding commitment to the MVA remain in place.