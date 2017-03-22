How Global News is covering Saskatchewan Budget 2017

This afternoon, at around 2:15 p.m. CT, Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty will deliver his second provincial budget while wearing an old pair of shoes. It’s one that is expected to include a $1.3 billion deficit.

Here’s how Global News is covering the budget:

Global Regina and Global Saskatoon will be streaming the provincial budget reading live from the legislature on our website.

Check Global Regina’s and Global Saskatoon’s Facebook and Twitter page, as well as our website, for articles and videos breaking down the budget.

Then tune in to Global News at 6 for live coverage and more analysis. More coverage will follow on Global News at 10 and on our website throughout the evening.