SARCAN recycling program accepts milk containers starting in April

The Government of Saskatchewan announced Wednesday in its 2017-18 budget that the recycling program at SARCAN will soon accept milk containers in the same deposit-refund model as other beverages.

Effective April 1, 72 SARCAN depots will accept beverage containers for milk, buttermilk, cream, fluid coffee creamers, lactose-free milk products and drinkable yogurt for refund of a paid deposit.

“This change is more convenient for people who want to return milk containers along with their other beverage recycling, and for those who don’t have access to other recycling programs in their community,” Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe said in a release.

“The additional of milk containers to SARCAN’s successful recycling program will increase recycling rates and keep milk containers out of our landfills.”

Also starting next month is a returnable deposit increase for certain sizes of metal, plastic, paper-based cartons and aseptic containers accepted at SARCAN. Government officials said deposit amounts haven’t been changed in 25 years.

In addition to the refundable deposit, milk containers will be subject to an environmental handling fee of $0.06 for plastic containers, $0.07 for glass and $0.03 for aseptic and paper-based polycoat cartons. The fee paid by consumers covers the cost of collecting, consolidating and recycling.

In the interest of ensuring deposits are paid, only milk containers with best before dates after April 1 will be refunded by SARCAN.

“Thanks to SARCAN and the people of Saskatchewan, we have the highest beverage recycling rates in Canada, with 86 per cent of returnable beverage containers turned in for recycling,” Moe said.

The Saskatchewan government released its 2017-18 provincial budget Wednesday which included an approved funding increase of $2.5 million over 2016-17 for SARCAN.