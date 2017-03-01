3.4M electronics recycled in Saskatchewan over 10 years

With over 3.4-million end-of-life electronics recycled in Saskatchewan, the Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) is marking a milestone in the province.

EPRA launched 10 years ago to give consumers and businesses a government-approved program to divert electronics from landfills.

Since then, over 27,000 metric tonnes have been dropped off for safe and secure recycling.

“It’s incredible to think of the amount of electronics that Saskatchewan residents have dropped off for recycling in just 10 years,” Gayleen Creelman, the program director for EPRA Saskatchewan, said in a statement.

“I’m always impressed when I speak with residents from all over Saskatchewan at how passionate they are about recycling.”

Saskatchewan has been a pioneer with end-of-life electronics recycling, having the first North American industry-led extended producer responsibility program for collecting and responsibly recycling a broad range of regulated electronics.

“We’ve been the leader when it came to product stewardship for end-of-life electronics, and together with the residents of Saskatchewan, we will continue leading the way long into the future,” Creelman said.

EPRA recovers precious metals and elements from the electronics, which are then reused to create new products.

There are currently 87 drop-off locations in the province.