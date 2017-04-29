Alberta teen charged after Jasper school evacuated over bear spray incident

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident that forced the evacuation of the Jasper Junior Senior High School on Friday.

The RCMP said the school was originally evacuated because of a possible gas leak. On Saturday, police said an investigation revealed a can of bear spray had been discharged inside a locker room which resulted in staff and students thinking there was a gas leak.

The suspect, from Jasper, was arrested and has been charged with one count of mischief under $5,000 and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

The RCMP said they were not releasing the name of the accused in order to “protect the identity of all the youths involved in this investigation.”