Top Canadian in this year’s NFL draft comes from Vaudreuil
It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening — the Seattle Seahawks chose 331-pound Justin Senior in the NFL draft, continuing the Vaudreuil native’s dream of playing at the next level.
Senior played for the St-Lazare Stallions before playing at Hargrave Military Academy in the states and landing a scholarship at Mississippi State University.
Senior has already won the Kent Hull Trophy, which goes to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.
READ MORE: ‘Education is everything, football is an opportunity:’ Hometown NFL draft prospect reflects
“Coming from a small town, I think it has everyone in Saint-Lazare very proud,” said Anson Williams, who used to coach Senior in Saint-Lazare.
Senior’s mother, Yvette Reece, said Saturday she was “extremely proud, extremely excited. More for him — I know the effort he put into it.”
Senior has graduated MSU with a degree in political science.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.