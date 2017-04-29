Football
April 29, 2017 6:43 pm
Updated: April 29, 2017 6:54 pm

Top Canadian in this year’s NFL draft comes from Vaudreuil

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening — the Seattle Seahawks chose 331-pound Justin Senior in the NFL draft, continuing the Vaudreuil native’s dream of playing at the next level.

Senior played for the St-Lazare Stallions before playing at Hargrave Military Academy in the states and landing a scholarship at Mississippi State University.

Senior has already won the Kent Hull Trophy, which goes to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.

“Coming from a small town, I think it has everyone in Saint-Lazare very proud,” said Anson Williams, who used to coach Senior in Saint-Lazare.

Senior’s mother, Yvette Reece, said Saturday she was “extremely proud, extremely excited. More for him — I know the effort he put into it.”

Senior has graduated MSU with a degree in political science.

