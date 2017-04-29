Top Canadian in this year’s NFL draft comes from Vaudreuil

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening — the Seattle Seahawks chose 331-pound Justin Senior in the NFL draft, continuing the Vaudreuil native’s dream of playing at the next level.

With the 210th pick of the NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks choose Vaudreuil native Justin Senior, O lineman out of MSU. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/w6lWtbyVQ8 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 29, 2017

Senior played for the St-Lazare Stallions before playing at Hargrave Military Academy in the states and landing a scholarship at Mississippi State University.

Senior started out playing football at the St-Lazare Stallions, at fields like this one. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/h7kahB2Ml4 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 29, 2017

Senior has already won the Kent Hull Trophy, which goes to the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi.

“Coming from a small town, I think it has everyone in Saint-Lazare very proud,” said Anson Williams, who used to coach Senior in Saint-Lazare.

Mother, Yvette Reece: proud of her son's accomplishments in football, but stressed him getting an education more important. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 29, 2017

Senior’s mother, Yvette Reece, said Saturday she was “extremely proud, extremely excited. More for him — I know the effort he put into it.”

Senior has graduated MSU with a degree in political science.