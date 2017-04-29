18-year-old charged with mischief after ‘unfounded’ bomb threats called on Winnipeg mall

WINNIPEG — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with public mischief after two ‘unfounded’ bomb threats were reported Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police received the call at approximately 4:30 p.m. of reports of a bomb threat in at St. Vital Centre in the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Road.

Just before 5:30 p.m. a second bomb threat was called in for the same location while officers were still on scene.

Police and mall security determined the bomb threats to be unfounded and the resulting investigation discovered the calls were made from a pay phone.

Baron Morisette, 18, was later arrested near Bishop Grandin Boulevard between River Road and St. Mary’s Road. He was charged with public mischief x 2 and failure to comply with probation order.