SajjanBattles mocks defence minister for inflating his role fighting the Taliban

Twitter users unleashed a round of mockery at Harjit Sajjan on Friday after the defence minister expressed “regret” for inflating his role in a 2006 offensive against the Taliban in a Friday statement.

Earlier this week, Sajjan said he was the “architect” of Operation Medusa, an offensive in Afghanistan that has been recognized as the biggest combat operation Canada mounted since the Korean War.

Sajjan played an intelligence role in Afghanistan, but he later clarified that he wasn’t the architect behind Medusa.

“My comments were in no way intended to diminish the role that my fellow soldiers and my superiors played in Operation Medusa. I regret that I didn’t say this then, but I want to do so now.”

That statement did nothing to stem a flood of cheeky tweets from emerging under the hashtag #SajjanBattles, however.

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole kicked things off by “thanking” Sajjan for his Second World War exploits.

Minister Sajjan, your planning of Operation Overlord & the D-Day landings was inspiring. #SajjanBattles — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) April 28, 2017

Twitter users quickly followed suit by jokingly placing the defence minister in various historic battles.

Thank heaven for #SajjanBattles

Without his leadership and planning, the Germans would still own Vimy Ridge. 🙄 — Dean Norman (@Deannormanjones) April 28, 2017

@davie_cd1 @ErinOTooleMP @HarjitSajjan I know he's too humble to talk about his role in the Boer War, but I thank him anyway. #sajjanbattles — Catsup (@DeadMeatEater) April 28, 2017

Users also placed him in fictional ones such as Helm’s Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The people of Rohan are forever in your debt, Minister Sajjan, for your efforts at Helm's Deep. #sajjanbattles #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/LltyZucAoO — Andrew Zettel (@Andrew_Zettel) April 28, 2017

Twitter user Matthew Clancy put Sajjan at the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

Thanks to Sajjans relationship with Ewoks and his knowledge of Endor he played a pivotal role in destroying the Death Star #sajjanbattles pic.twitter.com/hXXby0pLWv — Mathew Clancy (@mathew_clancy) April 28, 2017

MP James Bezan put him in “Rogue One.”

This user put him in the final battle of Saving Private Ryan.

New remastered movie to correct errors in the first movie: Who Really Saved Private Ryan: Epic Battle Plan of @HarjitSajjan #sajjanbattles pic.twitter.com/F3sg2dDYsG — deplorable Al (@WarAgainstElite) April 28, 2017

And in a hockey fight in the movie Slap Shot.

Twitter user Ben Silverman put Sajjan in the War of 1812.

Thanks to @HarjitSajjan's foresight and musket skills Canada was able to defend against the Americans in the war of 1812 #SajjanBattles pic.twitter.com/PyDqTGWsUx — Ben Silverman (@BenJSilverman6) April 28, 2017

And user Ettore placed the defence minister in the Battle of Gondor from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.