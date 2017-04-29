#SajjanBattles mocks defence minister for inflating his role fighting the Taliban
Twitter users unleashed a round of mockery at Harjit Sajjan on Friday after the defence minister expressed “regret” for inflating his role in a 2006 offensive against the Taliban in a Friday statement.
Earlier this week, Sajjan said he was the “architect” of Operation Medusa, an offensive in Afghanistan that has been recognized as the biggest combat operation Canada mounted since the Korean War.
Sajjan played an intelligence role in Afghanistan, but he later clarified that he wasn’t the architect behind Medusa.
“My comments were in no way intended to diminish the role that my fellow soldiers and my superiors played in Operation Medusa. I regret that I didn’t say this then, but I want to do so now.”
That statement did nothing to stem a flood of cheeky tweets from emerging under the hashtag #SajjanBattles, however.
Conservative MP Erin O’Toole kicked things off by “thanking” Sajjan for his Second World War exploits.
Twitter users quickly followed suit by jokingly placing the defence minister in various historic battles.
Users also placed him in fictional ones such as Helm’s Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.
Twitter user Matthew Clancy put Sajjan at the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.
MP James Bezan put him in “Rogue One.”
This user put him in the final battle of Saving Private Ryan.
And in a hockey fight in the movie Slap Shot.
Twitter user Ben Silverman put Sajjan in the War of 1812.
And user Ettore placed the defence minister in the Battle of Gondor from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
