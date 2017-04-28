Suspicious Dartmouth death ruled a homicide

Police say the death of a 58-year-old woman found in a Dartmouth home earlier this week has officially been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a sudden death call at a house on Farquharson Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday. The woman was found dead inside.

Following an autopsy on Friday, police said the Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Lori Katherine Jollimore of Dartmouth.

This marks the first homicide in the Halifax Regional Municipality for 2017.

Police say their investigation is ongoing as they plan to remain at the scene overnight Friday and into Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.