Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police taped off a home in Dartmouth on Thursday, as part of an investigation into what they now say was a suspicious death.

Police were called to a home located at the corner of Farquharson and Main streets at about 1:09 p.m.

The age and gender of the person who died have not been released. Earlier, police said the situation was a sudden death.

A forensic team searched the property, and several evidence markers were on the front lawn and driveway.

In a press release at 5:32 p.m., police said the investigation was in its infancy.