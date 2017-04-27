Police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
A A
Halifax Regional Police taped off a home in Dartmouth on Thursday, as part of an investigation into what they now say was a suspicious death.
Police were called to a home located at the corner of Farquharson and Main streets at about 1:09 p.m.
The age and gender of the person who died have not been released. Earlier, police said the situation was a sudden death.
A forensic team searched the property, and several evidence markers were on the front lawn and driveway.
In a press release at 5:32 p.m., police said the investigation was in its infancy.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.