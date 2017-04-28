Caught on camera: would-be thieves use grinder to break into Calgary convenience store

The owners of a northeast Calgary convenience store that was broken into on Friday morning say it’s the second time in three weeks that their business has been targeted by thieves.

The G-Mart, located in the 1800 block of 14 Avenue N.E., was broken into just before 4 a.m.

“I got a phone call from the alarm company at about 3:47 a.m.,” G-Mart co-owner Farzina Dhalla said.

Surveillance video from the business appears to show two men in dark clothing exit a white van and use a grinder to a cut the bolt on the top left-hand side of the door.

After gaining entry to the store, one man walks towards an ATM with a dolly. It appears he attempts to move the machine, but isn’t able to.

G-Mart co-owner Zibi said the ATM is bolted to the floor, which is why it wasn’t stolen.

The footage then shows the men getting back into the white van and leaving the store.

“It’s the second time it’s happened in three weeks,” Dhalla said.

Both co-owners think the same people are responsible for the incidents.

They say three men can be seen in the footage; two wearing masks and one without.

“I recognize the van,” Dhalla said. “One of the guys that was unmasked too, I recognize him.”

“The first time they couldn’t enter the door,” Zibi added. “This time they entered and checked the ATM out.”

He said the whole incident took no more than three minutes to unfold.

Neither store owner think anything was taken, but said at least $1,000 of damage was done.