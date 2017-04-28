Crime
April 28, 2017 7:18 am
Updated: April 28, 2017 7:21 am

Police chase ends with crash in Winnipeg’s North End

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Officials are investigating after a police car was involved in a Thursday night crash.

Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – Officers are investigating a crash involving a police car after a late night chase Thursday.

Crime scene tape was put up to block off the two-vehicle crash in the North End by Pritchard Avenue and McKenzie Street that happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The front of one car is smashed and the side of the Winnipeg police vehicle is damaged.

Police confirmed people were taken to the hospital but wouldn’t comment on who was injured, how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries. Officials did say the crash was the result of a police chase and that arrests were made.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car crash
Crash
Crime
Police
Police Chase
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News