Police chase ends with crash in Winnipeg’s North End

WINNIPEG – Officers are investigating a crash involving a police car after a late night chase Thursday.

Crime scene tape was put up to block off the two-vehicle crash in the North End by Pritchard Avenue and McKenzie Street that happened around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The front of one car is smashed and the side of the Winnipeg police vehicle is damaged.

Police confirmed people were taken to the hospital but wouldn’t comment on who was injured, how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries. Officials did say the crash was the result of a police chase and that arrests were made.