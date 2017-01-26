Video shows driver allegedly high on heroin slam into police car

Video shot Saturday captured the moment a driver allegedly high on heroin slammed into the back of a parked Louisiana State Police vehicle.

The video shows the driver of the truck swerving across all lanes of a highway, careening into a guardrail at one point, and even driving off the road into the centre median.

Another vehicle in the footage can be seen flashing its emergency lights to warn other drivers, while keeping a safe distance from the out-of-control truck.

“Holy crap, he’s going straight for that car,” a woman in the video can be heard saying moments before the truck slammed into the police SUV.

“He just rammed a police officer,” another person can be heard saying.

The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.

Both the driver and the police officer suffered minor injuries.