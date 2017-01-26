Crime
January 26, 2017 1:32 pm

Video shows driver allegedly high on heroin slam into police car

WATCH ABOVE: A motorist captured video an impaired truck driver crash into a Louisiana highway patrol SUV on Saturday.

Video shot Saturday captured the moment a driver allegedly high on heroin slammed into the back of a parked Louisiana State Police vehicle.

The video shows the driver of the truck swerving across all lanes of a highway, careening into a guardrail at one point, and even driving off the road into the centre median.

READ MORE: Sask. impaired driving numbers up from last year

Another vehicle in the footage can be seen flashing its emergency lights to warn other drivers, while keeping a safe distance from the out-of-control truck.

“Holy crap, he’s going straight for that car,” a woman in the video can be heard saying moments before the truck slammed into the police SUV.

“He just rammed a police officer,” another person can be heard saying.

The suspect was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.

Both the driver and the police officer suffered minor injuries.

