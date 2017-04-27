Over 150 charges laid in Saskatoon laundry room break-ins

Two people are facing over 150 charges after numerous break and enters in laundry rooms at apartment buildings in Saskatoon.

Police said the pair would break into the laundry rooms and then damage machines to steal the money.

The break-ins happened between February and the first week of April in most areas of the city.

Police said in many cases, building managers were not aware the break-ins had happened.

The pair was arrested in early April following a break and enter.

A 38-year-old man is facing 78 charges in the break and enters and is scheduled to appear again in Saskatoon provincial court on May 25.

An 18-year-old woman is also facing 78 charges and is scheduled to appear in court May 18.