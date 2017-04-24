Police Chase
Stolen truck in Saskatoon crashes into power pole

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The driver of a stolen truck crashes into power pole while trying to evade Saskatoon police officers.

Saskatoon police are searching for two men after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash.

The chase started when the driver ran a stop sign at Forrester Road and Fairmont Drive and almost struck a patrol car, according to police officials.

The driver continued north on Fairmont, then went east in the westbound lanes of Fairlight Drive before heading east on 22nd Street at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they called off the chase at 22nd Street and Witney Avenue.

The driver continued on, eventually crossing into the westbound lanes of 22nd Street at Avenue W.

He then crashed into a power pole at Avenue T while attempting to turn north.

Two men inside the truck then fled on foot near 23rd Street, according to officers.

A police dog was unsuccessful in tracking them down.

Officers said they found a mask and a replica handgun inside the truck.

The truck was later reported to have been stolen during a break and enter at a house.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News