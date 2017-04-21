Woman caught in stolen car in Saskatoon facing break and enter charges

A woman who was arrested in a stolen car on Thursday in Saskatoon is now facing multiple break and enter charges.

The woman, along with a man, were arrested in the parking lot of Mac’s Convenience Store at 33rd Street West and Avenue W North around noon hour by Saskatoon police patrol officers.

The 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of stolen property.

She was later charged by detectives with 14 counts of break and enter in several break-ins around the city in the past month.

The 34-year-old man is charged with crystal meth possession and breach of probation.

Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.