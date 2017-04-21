Crime
April 21, 2017 12:16 pm

Woman caught in stolen car in Saskatoon facing break and enter charges

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police have charged a woman with multiple break and enters after she was arrested in a stolen car.

Global News File
A A

A woman who was arrested in a stolen car on Thursday in Saskatoon is now facing multiple break and enter charges.

The woman, along with a man, were arrested in the parking lot of Mac’s Convenience Store at 33rd Street West and Avenue W North around noon hour by Saskatoon police patrol officers.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle goes up in flames in Saskatoon

The 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of stolen property.

She was later charged by detectives with 14 counts of break and enter in several break-ins around the city in the past month.

The 34-year-old man is charged with crystal meth possession and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Police track stolen car to Saskatoon 7-Eleven, arrest driver

Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
33rd Street West
33rd Street West Saskatoon
Break And Enter
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stolen Car
Saskatoon Stolen Vehicle
Saskatoon Vehicle Theft
stolen Car
Stolen Vehicle
Vehicle Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News