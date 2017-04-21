Woman caught in stolen car in Saskatoon facing break and enter charges
A woman who was arrested in a stolen car on Thursday in Saskatoon is now facing multiple break and enter charges.
The woman, along with a man, were arrested in the parking lot of Mac’s Convenience Store at 33rd Street West and Avenue W North around noon hour by Saskatoon police patrol officers.
The 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of stolen property.
She was later charged by detectives with 14 counts of break and enter in several break-ins around the city in the past month.
The 34-year-old man is charged with crystal meth possession and breach of probation.
Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday morning.
