UBC exchange student Louis Gonick has been missing almost 2 weeks
More details are expected to be released this morning about a missing UBC student.
It has been almost two weeks since Louis Gonick disappeared and friends and family are getting desperate for any information about his whereabouts.
RCMP say Gonick, 21, was last seen by a friend at the UBC Point Grey campus on Sunday, April 16. However, the UBC newspaper is reporting a search party has been looking in an area of Stanley Park.
Gonick, an exchange student from Ecuador, is described as Hispanic, 5’6″ tall, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, dark blue jacket and grey scarf.
Police say Gonick has never been reported missing before and his family and friends are concerned for his well-being. They say it is unusual for him to be out of contact.
At 10 a.m., the UBC RCMP is going to hold a press conference. Gonick’s mother has flown in from Ecuador and is expected to speak today as well.
It will be carried live on BC1 and we will be livestreaming it here.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.