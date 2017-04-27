UBC exchange student Louis Gonick has been missing almost 2 weeks

More details are expected to be released this morning about a missing UBC student.

It has been almost two weeks since Louis Gonick disappeared and friends and family are getting desperate for any information about his whereabouts.

RCMP say Gonick, 21, was last seen by a friend at the UBC Point Grey campus on Sunday, April 16. However, the UBC newspaper is reporting a search party has been looking in an area of Stanley Park.

Gonick, an exchange student from Ecuador, is described as Hispanic, 5’6″ tall, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, dark blue jacket and grey scarf.

Have you seen Louis Gonick? UBC Int'l student missing 11 days. RCMP and his mother to speak publicly this morn @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/ieKlmkKL5U — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) April 27, 2017

Police say Gonick has never been reported missing before and his family and friends are concerned for his well-being. They say it is unusual for him to be out of contact.

At 10 a.m., the UBC RCMP is going to hold a press conference. Gonick’s mother has flown in from Ecuador and is expected to speak today as well.

It will be carried live on BC1 and we will be livestreaming it here.