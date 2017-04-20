UBC
Concern growing for missing UBC student

Louis Gonick has not been seen since Sunday.

Concern is growing for a missing UBC student, who has not been seen since Sunday.

The university’s RCMP say 21-year-old Louis Gonick was last seen by a friend in the UBC area on April 16.

Police say Gonick has never been reported missing before and his family and friends are concerned for his well-being. They say it is unusual for him to be out of contact.

Gonick is described as Hispanic, 5.6″ tall, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, dark blue jacket and grey scarf.

Anyone with information about Louis Gonick is asked to contact the UBC RCMP at 604-224-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The file number is 2017-1131.

