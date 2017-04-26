accident
April 26, 2017 6:07 pm

One person seriously hurt in Surrey motor vehicle crash

By Online News Producer  Global News

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Surrey Wednesday afternoon.

Tony Clark | Global News
According to reports, the victim was pinned against the back wall of the Morgan’s Crossing Outlet mall in the 16100-block of 24th Ave. by the vehicle.

Tony Clark | Global News
Tony Clark | Global News
Tony Clark | Global News

The driver of the Jeep allegedly suffered from a medical emergency that could have possibly been due to a diabetic stroke.

Few details are known at this time.

More to come.

 
