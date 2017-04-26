Crime
Voluntary surrender day this Saturday: Halifax Police

Halifax police are holding a voluntary surrender day on Saturday April 26, 2017

Halifax police say anyone holding a non-violent offenders’ warrants will have the opportunity to resolve them by turning themselves in this Saturday.

Through this initiative, non-violent offenders could replace their warrants with a court date if the case allows it.

The process of resolving a warrant includes verifying the persons identity, confirming a valid arrest warrant, allowing the person access to legal advice, photographs and fingerprinting.

Voluntary surrender is not a pardon program, and the offenders will still need to appear before the court to answer their charges. Through this program, non-violent offenders could avoid the potential embarrassment of being arrested at home, work or on the street.

The campaign will take place on April 29 at the Dartmouth North Community Centre from 8:30 am to 4:30pm.

