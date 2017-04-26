Crime
April 26, 2017

Police search Halifax auction house after reported threat

Several Halifax Police and RCMP units have responded to a threat against a business on Sackville Drive.

Although there are no details on the nature of the threat police are currently searching the Manheim auction house.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Halifax Auction had to be shut down today, April 26, 2017 and the sale will been postponed to a later date,” read a post on the auction house’s website.

Global News has confirmed that the explosive ordinance disposal unit and a police service dog have arrived at the scene.

— More to come

 

