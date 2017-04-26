3 people charged in Lethbridge double stabbing

Lethbridge police have charged three people in connection with a double stabbing.

Investigators said on April 22 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious assault along Berkeley Place West.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and 22-year-old man with severe injuries.

They were taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with multiple stab wounds that were initially believed to be life-threatening.

The 19-year-old also suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to Calgary by STARS. Both men remain in hospital.

Police said the men had been assaulted by a group of people who were known to them. The group was located a short time later and arrested without incident.

Joel McKenzie Guzman, 25, Angela Dawn Spearchief, 24, and 30-year-old Dustin Courtney Okimaw – all of Lethbridge – are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Guzman appeared in court on April 24.

Spearchief and Okimaw are scheduled to appear in court April 28.