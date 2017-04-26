Flood waters hit Okanagan home; precautions advised for other houses

Sandbags are at the ready in the central Okanagan after minor flooding recently hit the Valley of the Sun subdivision on Westside Road.

At least one home suffered damage from flood waters and while it doesn’t have specific numbers, a spokesperson with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) said it appears less than a handful of homes have been affected by minor flooding.

“Central Okanagan residents are reminded they are responsible for taking steps and having equipment on hand to protect their properties from potential flooding,” RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said in a news release.

The area hit the hardest is near the intersection of Alpine Road and Firwood Road.

Sand and sandbags are now available at the North Westside Fire Rescue department hall in Killiney Beach.

If you live in the area and have experienced flooding, you should call 911 and ask for North Westside Fire Rescue.

The cause of the flooding is still unknown.