Liberal government loses support as Nova Scotia election looms: Poll

With an election expected to be called any day, a new poll suggests the Liberal government has been losing support throughout April.

According to an MQO Research poll released on Wednesday, support for the Liberal government among decided and leaning voters declined by 15 percentage points last month.

That leaves the government at 43 per cent support in the province.

Both the NDP and the PCs appear to have profited off the government’s loss in support with both parties gaining six percentage points according to the poll.

That pushed the Conservatives to 27 per cent while the NDP jumped to 24 per cent support.

Nearly 27 per cent of voters who responded to the poll said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted by telephone from April 4 to April 10 and included 600 randomly selected eligible voters from across the province. According to MQO, the survey can be considered accurate within +/- 4 percentage points 19 times out of 20.