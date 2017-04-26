Crime
April 26, 2017 10:44 am
Updated: April 26, 2017 10:45 am

Saint John police seize weapons and $188,000 worth of drugs

By Jessica R. Durling Global News

Saint John Police have arrested three people in connection to a drug trafficking investigation

File/Global News
The Saint John Police seized $188,000 worth of drugs as part of what they said is an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Police also seized two firearms and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

Police say search warrants were executed on Durham Street, Douglas Avenue and Millidge Avenue, on Tuesday. A vehicle was also searched.

A 49-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 49 year old woman have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of firearms.

More arrests are expected.

