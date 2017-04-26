Saint John police seize weapons and $188,000 worth of drugs

The Saint John Police seized $188,000 worth of drugs as part of what they said is an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Police also seized two firearms and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

Police say search warrants were executed on Durham Street, Douglas Avenue and Millidge Avenue, on Tuesday. A vehicle was also searched.

A 49-year-old man, a 54-year-old man and a 49 year old woman have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of firearms.

More arrests are expected.