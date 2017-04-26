Man arrested following stabbing on Commercial Drive in Vancouver

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital Tuesday night after he was stabbed on Commercial Drive near Venables Street.
A witness actually grabbed the suspect and held him until police arrived on scene. The suspect was arrested and remains in police custody this morning.
The victim is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Vancouver police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no word on what prompted the attack.
